By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samadova have reached finals of the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in ball exercises, Trend reports.

Anastasia Simakova (Russia), Sophia Raffaeli (Italy), Asya Adi Katz (Israel), Sabina Bakatova (Kazakhstan), Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria) and Margarita Kolosov (Germany) also qualified for the finals in ball exercises.



The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries will take part in the tournament.