AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament starts in Baku (PHOTO)

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics tournament has been opened on April 20 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today’s program will consist of qualifying competitions in the individual program in exercises with a rope, ball, clubs and tape, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises (5 hoops and 5 ribbons).

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries will take part in the tournament.

Participants will compete in an individual program and in group exercises. During the two-day competition, winners will be determined in all-arounds and in specific types of exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented at this tournament by Narmina Samadova, Narmin Bayramova and 2018 European Championships` bronze medalist Arzu Jalilova in the individual program, as well as Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada in group exercises.






























































































































































































