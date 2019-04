By Azertac





Azerbaijani judo fighters have brought home four medals, including a gold from Antalya Grand Prix 2019 held in Turkey.





Female judoka Iryna Kindzerska bagged gold for Azerbaijan in the +78kg weight class.





Rustam Orujov (73kg) won silver, while Elmar Gasimov (100kg) and female fighter Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52kg) claimed bronzes of the tournament.