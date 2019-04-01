High-quality medical care to be provided at F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, if needed

By Trend

Participants and guests of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan between April 21 and April 28, 2019 will be provided with medical care, if necessary, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

The relevant order was signed by the Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev.

In the order, departments and heads of structures were given instructions to ensure the duty of the ambulance service at the competitions venue, if necessary, hospitalization of the participants and guests of the races at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers and at the Clinical Medical Center of Baku, providing high-level medical care.

The leadership of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology was instructed to take under strict control the observance of sanitary and hygienic rules in hotels, dedicated to delegations and catering places.

The Formula 1 races will be held in Baku on April 26-28, 2019.

Baku hosted the Formula 1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27-29, 2018.