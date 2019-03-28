Euro 2020 mascot revealed

By Azertac





The official mascot for UEFA Euro 2020 has been unveiled during a spectacular pre-match display in Amsterdam.





Accompanied by two of the world's leading freestylers, Liv Cooke and Tobias Becs, Skillzy showed off a few moves to the 55,000 crowd ahead of the European Qualifier between the Netherlands and Germany.





People from all 12 UEFA Euro 2020 host nations are now invited to follow Liv's advice and show what they can do: upload a video of skills that best represent your host city and you could bag a role during the finals!





Liv and Tobias will shortlist the entries for a public vote when two people (one male, one female) will be chosen for each of the host cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg. The 24 winners will become local UEFA Euro 2020 Freestylers and will get the chance to display their skills at selected events.