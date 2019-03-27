UEFA launches EURO 2020 ambassadors' squad

By Azertac





UEFA has announced the initial line-up of UEFA EURO 2020 ambassadors tasked with promoting the final tournament, which will take place in 12 European cities from 12 June to 12 July 2020 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the competition.





Thirty-four legends who have marked the history of the UEFA European Football Championship were represented by UEFA EURO ’92 winner Peter Schmeichel, UEFA EURO 2000 winner David Trezeguet and UEFA EURO 2004 finalist Luís Figo at a kick-off event at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, after which the Henri Delaunay Trophy balloon took flight for a unique voyage across Europe.





“I am proud that EURO legends such as Peter Schmeichel, David Trezeguet and Luís Figo are actively involved in promoting 60 years of the UEFA European Football Championship,” said UEFA President Aleksander ?eferin. “As EURO finalists, they have all contributed to creating many of the most iconic memories in the history of this great competition, and we look forward to their involvement in supporting UEFA EURO 2020 – an event that will be much closer to football fans than ever before.”

The road to UEFA EURO 2020 begins with the European Qualifiers, which kick-off on Thursday 21 March 2019. For the first time, all 55 UEFA member associations will participate in the qualifying competition, as no team is guaranteed their place in the 24-team finals, which take place from Friday 12 June to Sunday 12 July 2020. The 12 UEFA EURO 2020 host cities are: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.





UEFA EURO 2020 ambassadors squad: Karel Poborský EURO ’96 finalist, Vladimír Šmicer EURO ’96 finalist, Brian Laudrup EURO ’92 winner, Peter Schmeichel EURO ’92 winner, Steve McManaman EURO ’96 semi-finalist, Michael Owen UEFA EURO 2004 quarter-finalist, Alan Shearer EURO ’96 semi-finalist, Xabi Alonso UEFA EURO 2008 & 2012 winner, Gaizka Mendieta UEFA EURO 2000 quarter-finalist, Carles Puyol UEFA EURO 2008 winner, Xavi Hernández UEFA EURO 2008 & 2012 winner, Marcel Desailly UEFA EURO 2000 winner, Youri Djorkaeff UEFA EURO 2000 winner, Thierry Henry UEFA EURO 2000 winner, Christian Karembeu UEFA EURO 2000 winner, Robert Pirès UEFA EURO 2000 winner, David Trezeguet UEFA EURO 2000 winner, Jürgen Klinsmann EURO ’96 winner, Lothar Matthäus EURO ’80 winner, Angelos Charisteas UEFA EURO 2004 winner, Antonios Nikopolidis UEFA EURO 2004 winner, Alessandro Del Piero UEFA EURO 2000 finalist, Gianluca Zambrotta UEFA EURO 2000 finalist, Ruud Gullit EURO ‘88 winner, Patrick Kluivert UEFA EURO 2000 & UEFA EURO 2004 semi-finalist, Clarence Seedorf UEFA EURO 2000 & UEFA EURO 2004 semi-finalist, Vitor Baía UEFA EURO 2000 semi-finalist, Ricardo Carvalho UEFA EURO 2016 winner, Deco UEFA EURO 2004 finalist, Luís Figo UEFA EURO 2004 finalist, Nuno Gomes UEFA EURO 2004 finalist, Maniche UEFA EURO 2004 finalist, Andrey Arshavin UEFA EURO 2008 semi-finalist and Henrik Larsson UEFA EURO 2004 quarter-finalist.