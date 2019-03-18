National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan is awesome: Croatian diplomat

By Trend





The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan is awesome, Croatian Chargé d'Affaires Branko Zebich told Trend on the sidelines of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

"I am here for the first time, because only six months ago I was appointed to this position. This is a very beautiful stadium. I met with our gymnasts a few days ago, they are also very pleased with the conditions and hospitality here," he said.

Charge d'Affaires also commented on the participation of Croatian athletes, noting that he was pleased with their performance.

Croatian gymnast Tin Srbi? came in second at the World Cup in gymnastics in the exercises on the crossbar.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.



