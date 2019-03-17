Final competitions of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup continue in Baku

By Trend





The final competitions of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17, Trend reports.

The finals in certain competitions are being held today.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.







