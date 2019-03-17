South Korean gymnast grabs gold in vault exercises of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

By Trend





Gymnast from South Korea Yang Hakseon scoring 14,970 points grabbed a gold medal in vault exercises of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.

Ukrainian gymnast Igor Radivilov grabbed silver (14.833 points), Russian gymnast Denis Abliazin grabbed bronze (14.766 points).

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.