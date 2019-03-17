Winners of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in balance beam exercises named

By Trend





The winners of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in balance beam exercises were named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17.

Gymnast from Australia Emma Nedov scoring 14,100 points ranked first, gymnast from France Marine Boyer scoring 14,100 points ranked second, gymnast from Japan Mana Oguchi scoring 13,200 points ranked third place.

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova scoring 11.366 points ranked seventh.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.