Gymnast Ferhat Arican: Azerbaijani fans strongly support us

By Trend





Turkish gymnast Ferhat Arican was pleased with his performance during the first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, the gymnast told Trend.

“The first day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup went well. I was one of the finalists in the parallel bars exercises. I could have done better, but I am still pleased,” he noted.

The gymnast said that he had repeatedly visited the capital of Azerbaijan and feels at home here. "Azerbaijani fans strongly support us, for which I want to express my gratitude. I take great pleasure in participating at competitions in Baku and feel happy," Arican added.

Arican made it to the Cup final in parallel bars with a score of 14.666 points.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.