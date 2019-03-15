Georgian gymnast – Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation perfectly organizes competitions

By Trend





All conditions have been created for the participants of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Georgian gymnast Konstantin Kuzovkov told Trend.

"The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation perfectly organizes competitions. For as long as I have traveled around from one competition to the next, nowhere else except Baku was there such a magnificent organization. All conditions are created for us here," the gymnast said.

Speaking about his performance in the qualifying competition at the Cup, the Georgian gymnast recalled a gross mistake.

“I fell, made the most flagrant mistake. I was prepared both mentally and physically for the free exercises and wanted to do as good as I could, but it turned out the opposite. I will be focusing on tomorrow’s performance,” Kuzovkov stressed.

The athlete also said that the support of the audience is very helpful during the performance.

"When the fans show support, it helps a lot, especially during the execution of the vault. The support from the audience gives strength," he noted.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.