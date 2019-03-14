Gymnast Marina Nekrasova reaches World Cup finals in Baku

By Trend





Azerbaijani female gymnast Marina Nekrasova has reached the finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports March 14.

In the vault event, she scored 13.966 points in the qualifying stage of the competition, and took the seventh place.

With this result, Nekrasova entered the main stage of the tournament.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications will be held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals during the last two days. The gymnasts who will get the highest points for the performance will be awarded with the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

The men’s qualification competitions in the floor exercises, parallel bars exercises and rings exercises are being held on the first day.

Women are competing for reaching the final in vault and uneven bars exercises.

Gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova represent Azerbaijan at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup.