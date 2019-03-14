Yusuf Mammadaliyev: Baku can now be considered as one of world's gymnastics centers

By Trend





Baku can now be considered as one of the world's gymnastics centers, Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sports Issues of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev said.

Mammadaliyev made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on March 14.

“First of all, I am pleased to see you at the Opening Ceremony of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions organized in our beautiful City of Baku for the 4th time and welcome our guests and athletes representing 41 countries on the hospitable land of Azerbaijan,” he said.

“Being proud of the athletes’ high results achieved in the international competitions, our country, has now become a venue regularly hosting the events of this kind,” Mammadaliyev added. “First of all, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the author of the sports’ successes of Azerbaijan which organized the European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games, Formula-1 Grand Prix and other competitions at the high level for the last few years.”

“Namely, thanks to Mr. president’s unprecedented activity, all the conditions have been created for the young citizens of our country to engage in sports and improve their performance levels at the Olympic centers, sports schools and clubs operating in all the regions of our republic,” he said.

“We are pleased to realize that gymnastics is currently developing in our republic, male and female athletes successfully represent our country in the international competitions in various gymnastics disciplines,” Mammadaliyev said.

“The popularity of gymnastics among teenagers and young people is significantly growing, the number of people engaged in this sports discipline increases year by year as a result of the constant attention and care shown to the development of gymnastics by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,” he said.

“The fact that Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation took the first place in the ranking list of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2017 and 2018, is a witness of this attention and an indicator of the efficient activity carried out for the development of gymnastics in our country,” Mammadaliyev said.

“According to the number and organization quality of the competitions held on the European and international levels throughout the year, as well as facilities of the competition venue, Baku can now be considered as one of the world's gymnastics centers,” he said.

“During just this year, 7 international events will be held in Baku in various gymnastics disciplines,” Mammadaliyev added. “This is a great honor for us. At the same time, it is a big responsibility for us as a great confidence is shown to us by the world’s sports community. I am sure that we will cope with this responsible task with dignity.”

“One of the distinguishing features of these competitions is that it qualifies for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo,” he said. “Taking this opportunity, I wish all the gymnasts to qualify for the Games, which is the biggest wish of every athlete.”

“The sports events also give us an opportunity to get to know each other better, to learn about the national and spiritual values of the peoples and countries we represent, and feel again how colorful and beautiful the world is,” Mammadaliyev said.

“I am sure that few days which you spend on the ancient land of Azerbaijan will leave unforgettable memories, and your sports achievements will be an invaluable contribution to the preservation and development of peace, well-being and friendship between nations,” he said. “I, once again, welcome you, wish successes to each of you and announce the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup open!”