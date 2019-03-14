Azerbaijani gymnast: Most experienced, titled athletes to gather at World Cup in Baku

By Trend





The strongest sportsmen of the world will gather at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani gymnast Murad Agharzayev told Trend.

"Olympic and world champions will come to the World Cup. All the strongest, most experienced and titled gymnasts of the world will gather in Baku," he said.

Evaluating his chances of winning, Agharzayev noted that he will try to achieve the best result.

"Preparations for the competition are going well. We trained very hard, but as the World Cup approaches, we reduce the load so as not to overload the muscles. I think that I can achieve the best results on a vault and floor exercises. These are my two favorite types of exercises, which, it seems to me, always kept me one step ahead. With these types of exercises, I expect to reach at least the final," the gymnast said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup among men and women, to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-17, will bring together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition has an important role for athletes willing to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, 121 male gymnasts and 49 female gymnasts will compete at the World Cup for obtaining a license for the Olympic Games. The athletes with the highest scores will also receive the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.