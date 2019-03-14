Drawing of lots for Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku

By Trend





A meeting of the heads and representatives of the delegations which arrived at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Baku on March 13, Trend reports.

In her speech at the meeting, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade stressed that this year the number of participants has increased as these competitions will give gymnasts a chance to get a license for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Technical representative of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in women's artistic gymnastics Kym Dowdell and FIG technical representative in men's artistic gymnastics Jeff Thomson expressed gratitude to the Organizing Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for its excellent work.

"Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for its excellent work in organizing numerous competitions," Thomson added.

Then there was the drawing of lots for the World Cup in artistic gymnastics among men and women, to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-17 and will bring together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnasts Murad Agarzayev, Ivan Tikhonov, Nikita Simonov and Marina Nekrasova at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.



