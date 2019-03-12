FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup to bring together strongest gymnasts in Baku

By Trend





The Azerbaijani artistic gymnastics team hopes for achieving positive results at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in Baku on March 14-17, head coach of the Azerbaijani men's artistic gymnastics team Rza Aliyev told Trend.

"We are ready for the World Cup and look forward to achieving positive results,” he added. “For the first time, it will be possible to get a license at the World Cup to participate in the Olympic Games and we hope to gain this license. This is a dream of any athlete."

“The competition at the World Cup will be very strong, because many Olympic champions, world and European champions will gather in Baku to participate in this competition,” Aliyev added.

"Our competitions will begin from the World Cup in Baku and, of course, we have a positive mood,” he added. “Coaches and athletes are nervous and this is natural during international competitions."

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup among men and women, to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-17, will bring together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition has an important role for athletes willing to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, 121 male gymnasts and 49 female gymnasts will compete at the World Cup for obtaining a license for the Olympic Games. The athletes with the highest scores will also get the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.