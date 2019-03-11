Azerbaijani, Italian rhythmic gymnastics teams take part in friendly competition

By Trend





Azerbaijani and Italian national rhythmic gymnastics teams held a friendly competition, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on March 11.

Among senior gymnasts Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Gudis and Darya Sorokina performed with the individual programs, Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Siyana Vasileva, Zeynab Hummatova performed in group exercises in Italy’s Desio town.

Among juniors Arzu Jalilova, Narmina Samadova and Farida Safiyarzade performed in the competition.

In the group team Medina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova performed in the competition.

The first competition between the Azerbaijani team and the Italian team, which holds traditional friendly competitions at the beginning of the season, was successful.

The trip to Desio town became a kind of training for the members of the Azerbaijani national team, which are expected to take part in an important competition.

Two national teams demonstrated their programs. During the one-day competition, the level of preparation for international competitions was assessed.

A day after the friendly competition, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Mariana Vasileva held a master class for Italian coaches.







