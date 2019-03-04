Baku to host many rhythmic gymnastics competitions this year - UEG

By Trend





A lot of rhythmic gymnastics competitions will be held in Baku this year, Marina Lobach, representative of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), told Trend.

“Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) always professionally handles organizing all the competitions that are held in the beautiful National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,” she said. “Many large-scale sports events have already been held here. This year Baku will have a lot of rhythmic gymnastics competitions. They will include the World Cup, European Championships and World Championship.”

Lobach noted that the UEG Technical Committee will hold a draw in Baku before the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships to be held May 16-19.

“At our meetings in Baku, we discuss various issues related to the upcoming competition, we look at how the hall is prepared, we check the number of participants and countries,” added Lobach.

She stressed that the members of the UEG Technical Committee are always pleased to work with the AGF.