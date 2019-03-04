Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation working flawlessly - UEG Technical Committee rep

By Trend





Representative of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Dominique Muller-Lauth highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in preparation for international competitions, Trend reports.

The AGF is working flawlessly, she said, adding that the UEG Technical Committee receives an immediate response to each of its appeals.

AGF organizes international competitions perfectly, taking into account all the details and knowing exactly what athletes and representatives of delegations need, she said.

She noted that she had repeatedly attended the competitions in Baku, and they were always organized at a high level.

She said that she attended the Baku 2015 European Games, the European and World Championships, the World Cup, and every time the level of organization of sporting events exceeded her expectations.

Speaking about the preparation for the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships to be held in Baku May 16-19, Dominique Muller-Lauth noted that in general, the event is being organized at a high level.