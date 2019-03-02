European Union of Gymnastics reps hold meetings in Baku

By Trend





Representatives of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) visited Baku on Feb. 27-28, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

They arrived in the Azerbaijani capital to discuss the organizational issues on the two European Championships, to be held in Baku in May. During the visit, they held two meetings with the local organizing committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. At the meetings devoted to aerobic and rhythmic gymnastics, issues related to the preparation of the hall, media, accreditation, work with volunteers, etc. were discussed.

On March 1, led by the president of the UEG Technical Committee on Rhythmic Gymnastics, a session on rhythmic gymnastics championship started. Members of the Technical Committee and representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation participated there.

A draw of the championship in rhythmic gymnastics will be held in Baku on March 2.



