Azerbaijan always perfectly organizes gymnastics competitions: UEG official

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) always perfectly organizes competitions, Maria Petrova, president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee, told Trend March 1.

In connection with the preparation for the upcoming European Championship to be held in Baku May 16-19, the National Gymnastics Arena hosts meetings of the UEG Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee, she noted.

“Gymnasts from 33 countries will participate in the European Championship,” she added. “On April 16, the names of all the athletes participating in the Championship in Baku will be known. We expect them to be very good competitions because the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organizes sporting events professionally, at a very high level. Azerbaijan knows how to hold competitions.”

Speaking about the level of Azerbaijani gymnasts, she praised their training.

“Azerbaijani gymnasts always win medals at international competitions,” she said. “Yesterday I saw trainings of the rhythmic gymnastics group team, they will compete in exercises with five hoops and five ribbons. I wish success to Azerbaijani gymnasts at the upcoming European Championships, and I think they will perform well.”