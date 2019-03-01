Heydar Aliyev Foundation to organize Baku Marathon 2019

By Trend





The Baku Marathon 2019 to be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be held on May 5, Trend reports referring to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on March 1.

The major goal of the Baku Marathon 2019 is to promote sports, healthy lifestyle in Azerbaijan and unite people in their pursuit of good intents.

Held for the fourth time, this year’s Marathon retains its motto: Win the Wind.

The Baku Marathon 2019 will start at the National Flag Square and run 21 kilometers all the way to the Baku Olympic Stadium.

This year’s marathon is open to anyone above the age of 16 upon prior registration.

Registration for the Baku Marathon 2019 is available either at Baku’s shopping malls (“28 Mall”, “Ganjlik Mall”, “Port Baku Mall”) or at www.baku.marathon.az website from March 4 till May 1.

The registration procedure requires filling out an application form, presenting a copy of valid ID (student ID in case of students) and paying the admission fee.

Individual fee for individuals is 20 manats. Corporate participants may contact via e-mail info@marathon.az

As the expenses for students’ participation are covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, no fee will be charged on students in the course of registration.

The exclusive partner of the "Baku Marathon-2019" is "Azercell Telecom".

The Marathon will be organized by the Administration of the Seafront Boulevard, the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijani Education Ministry, Ministry of Communications, Transport and High Technologies, the "Regional Development" Public Union, as well as AFFA and SOCAR.

The project will be implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

Awards for the Baku Marathon 2019 will be granted in two categories: the first three places among men and women. Winners of the first places in both categories will be awarded 3,000 manats, whereas the second and third prize winners are to get 2,000 and 1,000 manats respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates. Besides, the winners of 4-10 places among men and women categories shall get various gifts from sponsors. Volunteers supporting the marathon and all participants will be awarded with certificates by the organizers.

The first 1,000 participants who will cross the finish line will be awarded with "Baku Marathon-2019" special medals.

Moreover, a number of entertainment programs will be organized throughout the marathon.

Meanwhile, 18,000 people were registered to participate in the Baku Marathon 2018.

Along with the Azerbaijani citizens, the foreigners residing in Azerbaijan, representatives of the embassies of the US, Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, India, Iran, Switzerland, Spain, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and other countries, the EU representative office in Azerbaijan, BP-Azerbaijan company, UK’s United Aid for Azerbaijan (UAFA) participated in the previous marathons.

The tourists from the US, Austria, Germany, Spain, France, China, France, Georgia, UK, the UAE, Kenya, Iraq, Iran, Spain, Colombia, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Japan and other countries also participated in marathons.

As the residents of the Azerbaijani districts showed great interest in the project, a marathon was organized in Ganja on September 17, 2017.

For additional information please call: 012 310 13 31.