Real Madrid`s Thibaut Courtois named Best Goalkeeper of 2018

25 February 2019 [15:15] - TODAY.AZ

By  Azertac 


The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois as the 'Best Goalkeeper of 2018'.


According to the IFFHS, football experts from 90 countries took part in the voting process that saw the 26-year-old Belgium international receive 181 votes.


Tottenham Hotspur`s Hugo Lloris came second with 109 votes, while Paris Saint-Germain`s Gianluigi Buffon came third with 59 votes.


Courtois' shot-stopping teammate, Keylor Navas, secured a fourth-place finish with 58 votes, with Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak and Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen rounding off the list with 49 votes in joint fifth.

