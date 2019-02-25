Real Madrid`s Thibaut Courtois named Best Goalkeeper of 2018

By Azertac





The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois as the 'Best Goalkeeper of 2018'.





According to the IFFHS, football experts from 90 countries took part in the voting process that saw the 26-year-old Belgium international receive 181 votes.





Tottenham Hotspur`s Hugo Lloris came second with 109 votes, while Paris Saint-Germain`s Gianluigi Buffon came third with 59 votes.





Courtois' shot-stopping teammate, Keylor Navas, secured a fourth-place finish with 58 votes, with Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak and Barcelona's Marc-André ter Stegen rounding off the list with 49 votes in joint fifth.