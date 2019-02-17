Winners of tumbling competition as part of World Cup awarded in Baku

By Trend





The ceremony to award the winners of the tumbling competition as part of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 17.

Among men Russian gymnast Vadim Afanasev ranked first, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin ranked second, Russian gymnast Maxim Ryabikov ranked third.

Among women Ukrainian athlete Daryna Koziarska ranked first, Ukrainian athlete Alina Mamchur ranked second.

The special prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation AGF Trophy was also presented to Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin, Chinese athlete Qianqi Lin and Chinese gymnast Xiao Tu for the highest performance score.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries are taking part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.







