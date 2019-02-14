Azerbaijani swimmers back from Turkey with medals

By Trend





The Edirne 1st Swimming International Open Cup 2019 was held in Turkey on February 8-10, Trend reports.

Following the success of Maxim Shemberyev in Luxembourg, the athletes of the national team have returned from the competition with various medals.

Two coaches (head coach Rashad Abdurrahmanov, coach Rashad Aliyev) and 9 athletes (Vali Israfilov, Ramil Valizade, Rashad Aliguliyev, Maxim Petrenko, Elyar Jahangirbeyov, Maxim Vorontsov, Ayan Kalantarova, Seljan Abdurrahmanli, Aysel Safarova) of the national swimming team of Azerbaijan took part in the competition, and, by improving their personal performance, have achieved the following results:

- Vali Israfilov won the A finals with 2.21.37 and a silver medal coming 5th among adults and 2nd among the young, also winning a bronze medal in the 100 meter brass, coming 7th among adults and 3rd among the young.

- Ramil Valizade won gold in the C finals in 200 m butterfly among his peers.

Other athletes participated in the C and B finals, renewing their personal scores.