Georgian gymnast: Perfect conditions created in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena

By Trend





Perfect conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, participant of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling, Georgian gymnast Luba Golovina told Trend.

"Training is being held in Baku very well,” she said. “There are very good conditions and a wonderful hall in the National Gymnastics Arena for the preparation for any competition."

Speaking about her chances at the World Cup in Baku, Golovina stressed that she hopes for a good result.

“I don’t like to talk about my chances of winning in advance, but every athlete comes to competitions to win and grab a medal,” she said. “Of course, I am training and I hope for the best.”

“I have already been to the competitions in Baku,” she said. “Last time we had a tour of the city. Baku is a very beautiful city and, of course, I want to see everything again."

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held Feb. 16-17 in Baku.

About 300 gymnasts from 31 countries will take part in the World Cup.

Such athletes as Vladislav Goncharov, Rosanna MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Lei Gao, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page will compete in this World Cup.

Veronika Zemlianaia, Ruslan Agamirov, Ilya Grishunin, Oleg Piunov and Mikhail Malkin will represent Azerbaijan at the World Cup.

Eight FIG World Cups in Trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020 and two of these World Cups will be held in Baku.