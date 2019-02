By Azertac





Qatari first-division club Al-Duhail transferred Japanese Shoya Nakajima with a record transfer fee from Portuguese club Portimonense, Anadolu Agency reported.





According to Japanese newspapers, Al-Duhail reportedly paid €35 million ($40 million) for the Japanese left winger.





The 24-year-old broke the transfer fee record among Japanese players.





Parma had paid about $28 million to Italian rival Roma for Japanese Hidetoshi Nakata in 2001.