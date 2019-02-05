Chase Carey: Formula-1 to undergo certain changes in 2019

By Trend





According to the results of the 2018 season, the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has gained popularity among Formula 1 races, and Baku is a great location for holding sports competitions, said Chase Carey, CEO of the Formula 1 group of companies, Trend reports.

According to Carey, the Formula group of companies is very pleased to cooperate with Azerbaijan and attaches great importance to this partnership.

“I express appreciation for the hospitality. The competition held in Azerbaijan holds its significant place among Formula 1 races,” said Carey.

The CEO noted that certain changes will be introduced to the Formula 1 races during the 2019 season.

"You will see new pilots in 2019, changes will be made to the teams, the number of race organizers will increase. All this serves to ensure the races are upheld at a higher level," added Carey.