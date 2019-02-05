Logo of 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships unveiled

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The logo of the 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku has been approved.

On the logo, where the grace of a woman is emphasized by the combination of purple, gold and red tones, ribbon was selected as the main tool.

The elegance of the ribbon, which is one of the favorite apparatuses of a gymnast, is displayed on the logo, Trend reported.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will hold a series of large-scale events in various gymnastic disciplines.

Thus, this year the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will hold three world cups, two European championships and one world championship.

Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held on February 16-17.

A month later, on March 14-17, the Gymnastics World Cup will be held for the fourth time in the country.

April and May months will be marked by rhythmic gymnastics performances.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held April 26-28. A week later, the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship will be held in Baku on May 16-19.

The main feature of the world cups in trampoline and artistic gymnastics as well as the world championship in rhythmic gymnastics is that their winners will get a license for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.