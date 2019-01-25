TODAY.AZ / Sports

Kevin-Prince Boateng: “Messi the best in every world”

25 January 2019 [12:59] - TODAY.AZ

By  Azertac 


The 31-year-old has spoken highly of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo before, but he backtracked in his Barcelona unveiling, according to goal.com.


New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng dismissed suggestions of a past allegiance to Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo by lauding Lionel Messi as the best player "in this world and every world" during his official presentation.


Boateng completed a shock move to Barca on Monday, with the Catalan club bringing him in from Sassuolo on a loan deal until the end of the season which includes an €8million purchase option.


The 31-year-old represents a left-field option for Barca. Before Sassuolo, Boateng played for Las Palmas and then Eintracht Frankfurt, never quite living up to the early expectations of him after impressing as a teenager with Hertha Berlin.

