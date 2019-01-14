Real Madrid sign Malaga teenager Chechu Martinez

By Azertac





Real Madrid have completed the signing of Malaga’s highly-rated teenager Chechu Martinez, the player has appeared to confirm, according to Football Espana.





“From today I am part of the greatest club in the world, Real Madrid CF. This is a very proud moment for me and wearing this shirt represents a massive challenge for me,” the 17-year-old posted on his Instagram account.





The Spain Under-17 international is set to go into Madrid’s Under-19 team and has previously represented Real Murcia and Valencia, before joining Malaga in 2016.





Martinez is said to be equally comfortably playing in the heart of defence or at left-back.