TODAY.AZ / Sports

Real Madrid sign Malaga teenager Chechu Martinez

14 January 2019 [15:10] - TODAY.AZ

By  Azertac 


Real Madrid have completed the signing of Malaga’s highly-rated teenager Chechu Martinez, the player has appeared to confirm, according to Football Espana.


“From today I am part of the greatest club in the world, Real Madrid CF. This is a very proud moment for me and wearing this shirt represents a massive challenge for me,” the 17-year-old posted on his Instagram account.


The Spain Under-17 international is set to go into Madrid’s Under-19 team and has previously represented Real Murcia and Valencia, before joining Malaga in 2016.


Martinez is said to be equally comfortably playing in the heart of defence or at left-back.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/178052.html

Print version

Views: 111

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also