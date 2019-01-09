Kane's VAR penalty gives Spurs Carabao Cup semifinal lead over Chelsea

By Azertac





A penalty awarded after a VAR review and converted by Harry Kane was enough to give Tottenham a narrow 1-0 lead after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Chelsea at Wembley, according to ESPN.





Video officials checked whether Kane had been onside when he went down under goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's 24th-minute challenge -- and after finding he was and reviewing the challenge, the 26th-minute penalty from which the striker scored the game's only goal was given.





Spurs brought on Oliver Skipp and Fernando Llorente for the final few minutes, Winks and Eriksen making way as Spurs held onto their lead ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 24.