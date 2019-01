By Azertac





Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has won the African Footballer of the Year award for the second year in succession, according to Sky Sports.





The Egyptian forward was voted the winner at the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) 2018 awards ceremony in Dakar on Tuesday.





Salah beat his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who play for Senegal and Gabon respectively, to the prize.