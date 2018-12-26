Qarabag FC took 100th place in rating list of Champions League

By

The list of clubs that have made their debut in UEFA Champions League history has been announced.

Report informs citing the official website of the club, Qarabag FC ranks 100 in the list, starting with 1,955, with 33 points. The Aghdam representative participated 5 times in the continental tournament.

Gurban Gurbanov's team played 30 games, including qualifying stages in the Champions League. The team won 11 of the matches and scored 11 goals. Last time the country champion lost 8 matches.

As for other clubs in Azerbaijan, Neftchi ranks 167th, Baku 265th, Keshla 290th, Shamkir 389th, Kapaz 390th and Khazar Lenkaran 415th.

Real Madrid with 590 points is a leader. FC Bayern Munich (462 points) is second followed by Barcelona FC (427). There are 513 teams in the list.