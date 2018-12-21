Fernando Alonso: Baku is probably the race that has been the best one for me in terms of feelings

By Azertac





During the summer break Fernando Alonso announced he would not be driving in F1 next season. The double world champion hasn’t ruled out a return but has, for the moment, decided to call time on his F1 career. While Alonso has been his usual ferociously competitive self this year, his McLaren hasn’t always allowed him to shine, with as many DNFs as points finishes...





“Baku is probably the race that has been the best one for me in terms of feelings. We were last after the first lap and the car was broken. We didn’t have much hope – so to finish seventh was a very nice reward for the team.”