Six new drivers enter W Series selection

By Azertac





W Series, the all-new single-seater racing series for female drivers only, today named a further six drivers who will take part in the selection program that will determine the drivers who will race in the inaugural W Series season, commencing at Hockenheim (Germany) in May 2019, according to wseries.com.





The selection program will be an exhaustive one, overseen by ex-Formula 1 driver and double Le Mans winner Alex Wurz. It will take place at the Wachauring in Melk (Austria) in late January.





The six new drivers are:





Alessandra Brena, 23, Italy





Francesca Linossi, 26, Italy





Lyubov Andreyeva, 22, Kazakhstan





Gosia Rdest, 25, Poland





Inès Taittinger, 28, France





Alexandra Whitley, 25, Australia





Lyubov Andreyeva (22) took her 1st stage at Kazakhstan karting championship in class "Mini" when she was 9 years old. In 2006, Andreyeva began to involve in carting raced and became a champion of Kazakhstan a year later. The pilot also staged for two seasons in Formula Russian "Astana Motorsport" team.





The season starts on May 3-5 on the DTM support card at the Hockenheimring.