Olympic Agenda 2020: Commission announces results of year

By Azertac





The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded the results of the “Olympic Agenda 2020” Commission for the two seasons.





“Olympic Agenda 2020” was unanimously approved by the International Olympic Committee at the 127th Session in Monaco in December, 2014. The strategy of the project is to roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement to safeguard the uniqueness of the Olympic Games and strengthen the role of sport in society.





NOC Azerbaijan launched the Commission in January 2017 to promote the ideology of the IOC and “Olympic Agenda 2020”, as well as advance the concept of “Sustainable development”, “Gender equality”, “Sport for all” etc. The focus of the Commission is taking to the next step Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan from 2017 to 2020 by the meeting the requirements of IOC, especially Olympic Agenda 2020.





Deputy Secretary General of NOC Azerbaijan Azer Aliyev was appointed as the chairman of the “Olympic Agenda 2020” Commission. The members of the commission are Zemfira Meftahatdinova (Olympic Champion and director of Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs), Farid Mansurov (Olympic Champion and director of Sports department of the Ministry Youth and Sports), Jamaladdin Rahmanov (director of Information and Publications department of NOC Azerbaijan), Mehman Karimov (director of Marketing department of NOC Azerbaijan), Hasanaga Rzayev (director of Sports department of NOC Azerbaijan), Anar Baghirov (director of International Relations of NOC Azerbaijan), Aziza Ismayilova (Press Secretary of NOC Azerbaijan).





The first initiation of the Commission was promoting an active and healthy lifestyle to the massive audience through the TV programs. “Agenda 2020” Commission agreed with “Space” Independent Television and Radio Company to popularize the essentials of sport’s ability - three broad pillars that are detailed in the 40 recommendations of the Agenda in the program “Sports for All”.





The program is broadcasting its 3rd season and dedicated to promoting sports by engaging and informing the general public, especially youth. “Sports for All” was rated as one of the entertaining sports editions that gather not only adults but also school children sponsored by GoSports. 30 editions in 3rd seasons were broadcasted of Olympic and non-Olympic sports types, furthermore, special editions about anti-doping and winter sports program devoted to PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games with the support of the Celebrity Ambassador of NOC Azerbaijan Tunzala Agayeva.





Moreover, “Olympic Agenda 2020” Commission supported the new project of NOC Azerbaijan – Olympic Culture and Education Program (OCEP), that aims to promote the Olympic movement and values among youth with help Baku 2019 XV European Youth Summer Olympic Festival. OCEP focused on strengthening the Olympic education in the country in accordance with the Olympic Agenda 2020; engage Baku 2019 in and out of the country; Promoting physical education and sports among schoolchildren.





The Commission discussed the partnership with Space TV and announced continuing the cooperation with “Space” Television within the framework “Sports for All”, “Olympic Culture and Education Program” in the coming year.