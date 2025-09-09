Azerpost opens new post office in liberated Kalbajar district

By Qabil Ashirov



The provision of postal services continues in the territories liberated from occupation. AZCON Holding’s subsidiary, Azerpost LLC, has opened the Kalbajar Post Office (postal code AZ3200) for public use in Kalbajar city, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The Ministry noted that the new post office offers citizens universal postal services, including letters, telegrams, and parcel deliveries, as well as cargo services and financial collections.

The office operates Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (lunch break: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The establishment of the Kalbajar post office is part of the phased implementation of the postal sector initiatives under the “State Program on the Great Return to the Territories Liberated from Occupation,” approved by the Presidential Decree on November 16, 2022.

Previously, post offices were opened in Hadrut (2020) and Khankendi (2024) within the Garabagh economic region. In the Eastern Zangazur economic region, post offices were established in Jojug Marjanli (2020), Agali village of Zangilan (2022), and Shusha city (2025).

For more information about postal services, citizens can visit [www.azerpost.az] (http://www.azerpost.az) or contact the “169” call center.