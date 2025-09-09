Azerbaijan, China agree on working group for port collaboration

By Qabil Ashirov



A meeting was held at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport with a delegation led by Ke Ji Xin, Vice Governor of China’s Zhejiang Province.

Ministry of Digital Development and Transport announced the meeting on its official “X” account.

“At the meeting, we discussed issues related to transport, logistics, the development of the Middle Corridor, and prospects for freight transportation along this route. We also exchanged views on the digitalization of logistics corridors. At the same time, we agreed to establish a working group to develop cooperation in automation and digitalization between the Port of Ningbo, located in Zhejiang Province, and the Baku International Sea Trade Port,” the ministry noted.

The Port of Ningbo, one of the busiest container ports in the world, handles more than 1.2 billion tons of cargo annually and serves as a major hub for China’s international trade. Its partnership with the Baku Port is seen as a strategic step toward enhancing the efficiency of Eurasian transport corridors. By linking Ningbo’s advanced logistics infrastructure with Baku’s growing role as a regional hub, the two sides aim to create smoother and faster cargo flows between Asia and Europe.

The discussions also touched upon broader cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor, which has gained importance as an alternative transcontinental trade route. With freight volumes rising steadily across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s role in bridging East and West has become increasingly vital.

Digitalization and automation were emphasized as key priorities during the talks. Both sides agreed that integrating smart technologies, such as electronic data exchange and automated cargo handling, will not only reduce costs and time but also make logistics operations more transparent and sustainable.

The creation of a joint working group between Ningbo and Baku ports is expected to accelerate technical exchanges, pilot projects, and the introduction of innovative solutions in port management. This initiative is also in line with Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to modernize its transport sector, attract foreign investment, and position itself as a competitive logistics hub in Eurasia.