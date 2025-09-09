Baku hosts 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum

By Qabil Ashirov



The two-day forum titled “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA” has commenced in Baku, jointly organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS).

The event opened with the screening of a video dedicated to the forum.

A message from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was then delivered to the participants. The address was read by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center.

On the first day, discussions are focusing on the following topics: “Promoting Security through Development – Exploring New Approaches to Asian Security Governance”, “Supply Chain Cooperation in the Era of Green and Digital Transformation”, and “Strengthening Eurasian Connectivity: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Middle Corridor, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and Other Projects.”