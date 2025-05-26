Azerbaijan extends Independence Day greetings to Georgia

By Qabil Ashirov



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Georgia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the message was shared via the Ministry’s official account on the social media platform “X” (formerly known as Twitter).

“We congratulate our friend, neighbor, and strategic partner Georgia on its Independence Day,” the post read.

The message reflects the close and cooperative relationship between the two South Caucasus nations, which continue to strengthen ties across political, economic, and cultural domains.