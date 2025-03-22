Opening of “Torpaq ?limd?, Bahar Ür?yimd?” 2025 charity fair took place [VIDEO]

On March 15th, organized by the “Nargis” Foundation, the “Torpaq ?limd?, Bahar Ür?yimd?” charity fair, which heralds the arrival of spring, opened its doors once again for the residents and guests of Baku. The fair brings the atmosphere of our beloved Novruz holiday to life.

Since its inception in 2019, this fair has not only created a festive mood in the heart of the city, but it has also served as a beacon of hope for families in need. The financial support from the fair's sponsors, as well as the funds raised from the rental of the houses set up at the fair, are used to cover the medical and surgical expenses of children suffering from various diseases.

The “Torpaq ?limd?, Bahar Ür?yimd?” charity fair will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM, from March 15th to April 15th.

The official partners of the event are the Baku City Executive Authority, “Az?ri?iq” OJSC, the Baku Beautification Service, the State Advertising Agency of Azerbaijan, “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC, “Strafor K?sim,” and “E Point.”

The charity fair is held with the invaluable support of sponsors such as “PA?A Holding,” “Azercell,” “Coca-Cola,” “Baku Steel Company,” “Azergold,” “Yango,” “Lays,” “CityNet,” “Corndogs,” “Magnolia by Chocolatier,” and “Eat me Kumpir.”

The fair consists of 36 large and 20 small houses, 3 two-story restaurants, decorative structures made by professionals for the Novruz holiday, small booths, game zones, and photo zones. Additionally, new thematic corners have been introduced, which are expected to attract the interest of city residents.

As every year, children from orphanages, boarding schools, shelters, and social service institutions will be special guests at the fair.

Visitors to the fair can enjoy affordable sweets, delicious dishes from national and international cuisines, exclusive souvenirs and gifts, play age-appropriate games, take photos, and most importantly, share the excitement and joy of Novruz holiday together.

Dear residents of Baku and guests of our city, we are waiting for you at the “Torpaq ?limd?, Bahar Ür?yimd?” charity fair! Let's welcome the arrival of spring together!