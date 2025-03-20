Iftar table set for families of martyrs and veterans in Gabala

By Qabil Ashirov



The Gabala District Executive Power organized an iftar meal for the families of martyrs, veterans, and participants.

Azernews reports via Azertag that at the iftar meal, which was also attended by regional elders and public representatives, verses from the Holy Quran, prayers for the souls of martyrs were read, and congratulations were expressed on the occasion of the upcoming holy Ramadan holiday.

Members of the families of martyrs and war invalids expressed their gratitude to the country's leadership for the attention and care shown to them.