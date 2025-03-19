Azerbaijani army positions under fire from Armenian forces

By Qabil Ashirov



Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions on the night of March 18-19, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

From 10:20 p.m. on March 18 to 1:40 a.m. on March 19, Armenian military units stationed in Basarkechar’s Zod and Yukhari Shorja regions, as well as in Bazarçay, part of the Qarakilsa district, intermittently fired at Azerbaijani positions using small arms.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has not reported any casualties or damage at this time. The situation along the border remains tense as Azerbaijani forces continue to monitor developments closely.