Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in world for terrorism, GTI 2025 reports

By Qabil Ashirov



The latest "Global Terrorism Index 2025" (GTI) report has been released, presenting the rankings of countries based on their exposure to terrorism and terror threats.

Azernews reports that the countries with the highest levels of terrorism activity and risk include Burkina Faso (8.581), Pakistan (8.374), and Syria (8.00) at the top of the list.

In the same ranking, Israel holds the 8th position (7.463), Russia is in 16th place (6.267), Iran is 18th (6.056), Turkiye ranks 32nd (3.968), the United States is 34th (3.517), France is 40th (2.712), the Netherlands is 60th (1.402), Norway is 66th (1.198), and Finland and Japan are both 72nd (0.949). Denmark and Armenia rank 79th (0.72), while Austria and South Korea are 82nd (0.582), and Latvia and Lithuania share the 86th spot (0.423).

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) ranking is based on indices that take into account factors such as terrorist events, fatalities, serious consequences, hostages, counter-terrorism efforts, the effectiveness of counterterrorism investigations, and a variety of other indicators.

In the 2025 ranking, Azerbaijan has achieved an improved position, ranking 90th with an index of 0.233. This marks an improvement compared to its 2024 ranking of 89th, making it one of the safest countries in the world concerning terrorism. Azerbaijan ranks high among the safest nations with a potential ranking scale from 1 to 100.

The Global Terrorism Index reports, which serve as a reference for international academic institutions, the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, and other international organizations, are periodically published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

Azerbaijan’s achievement of such a high safety level is especially remarkable considering the attempts by destructive forces to create shelters in forests and other efforts to undermine the country through religious, ethnic, and other destabilizing activities. Despite these challenges, the nation has managed to maintain a high level of security.

As reflected in the reports of international organizations, Azerbaijan, despite being situated in a sensitive and complex geopolitical environment, has been able to establish development, peace, and stability. This success is largely attributed to effective state policies and the actions of the security forces in combating terrorism, ensuring the country enjoys a high domestic security rating in recent years.