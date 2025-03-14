Bako Sahakyan: Armenia funded all military expenses in occupied Garabagh

By Qabil Ashirov



In a court session held today at the Baku Military Court, accused Bako Sahakyan revealed that arms and ammunition were brought into the occupied territories of Garabagh from Armenia.

Sahakyan made these statements while responding to questions from prosecutors during his defense. He further elaborated on the military salaries paid to soldiers in the occupied region, stating that "the budget" and "army" of Garabagh did not include such expenses.

"All military expenditures, including salaries and soldier provisions, were directly funded by Armenia’s budget. These were not related to the ‘credits’ allocated to us," he clarified.

The trial continues for citizens of the Republic of Armenia, who are being accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and violations of international law. These crimes include the preparation and execution of aggressive war, genocide, and the violation of wartime laws and rules. The accused individuals are also charged with terrorism, financing terrorism, and the unlawful seizure and maintenance of power.