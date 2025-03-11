TODAY.AZ / Society

Suspected drug courier caught with 4 kg of narcotics in Baku

11 March 2025 [12:37] - TODAY.AZ
By Akbar Novruz

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported the arrest of a suspected drug courier linked to an Iranian citizen.

According to the statement, officers of the Nasimi District Police Department continue operations against drug trafficking. During the latest operation, 25-year-old Elgun Muradov was detained. Authorities seized more than 4 kilograms of heroin, hashish, and methamphetamine from him.

Muradov admitted that he was recruited as a courier by an Iranian national, whose identity is under investigation. He stated that he intended to retrieve the drugs from a hidden location and deliver them to different addresses for financial compensation.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/257594.html

Print version

Views: 142

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also