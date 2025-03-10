Azerbaijan connects over 3,500 households to high-speed internet in liberated territories

By Qabil Ashirov



In the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, more than 3,500 households have been connected to high-speed internet, according to H?s?n Öm?rov, the Acting CEO of "Aztelekom" LLC. He made the announcement during the report presentation of the "Online Azerbaijan" project.

Öm?rov emphasized that efforts are ongoing in the liberated areas, with work continuing on the installation of main cables. He also highlighted that, as part of the "Great Return" program, the implementation of new technologies has already been carried out in these regions.

This marks a significant step in the modernization and digitalization of the areas liberated following the conflict, as part of Azerbaijan’s broader infrastructure rebuilding efforts.