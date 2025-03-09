Emergency response drill held at Baku metro stations

A tactical and special training exercise was held at the “?ç?ri ??h?r” and “Sahil” stations of the Baku Metro, organized jointly by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and the Baku Metro CJSC, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the MES.

The press service noted that the topic of the training was "Organization of Joint Actions During Emergencies in the Baku Metro." The exercise was led by the MES's Main Operations Department.

The training began with the MES receiving a simulated report via the “112” emergency hotline, indicating that a “fire” had broken out between the “?ç?ri ??h?r” and “Sahil” stations along the first track. In response, the MES mobilized its State Fire Protection and State Fire Supervision services, along with forces from the Baku Regional Center, to the scene.

In this simulated scenario, metro staff first closed the stations, turned on emergency lights in the tunnels, opened access gates, and began initial fire-fighting measures.

MES mobile fire-rescue teams, equipped with personal protective equipment, conducted reconnaissance and assessed operational conditions. In a short time, the simulated fire was “extinguished,” and rescue teams evacuated the “victims,” providing them with “first aid.”

Following the successful completion of the training, the results were discussed, and a debrief was held. MES and metro personnel exchanged views on preventing possible emergencies, conducting rescue operations, providing first aid to victims, and ensuring safety during evacuations.

The exercise involved a total of 11 pieces of equipment and 76 personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.